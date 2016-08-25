Irish fin min says AIB share sale likely in May or June
DUBLIN, Jan 26 Ireland will likely sell a 25 percent stake in state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) in May or June, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.
MUMBAI Aug 25 Vodafone Group Plc's Indian unit is likely to delay filing the draft prospectus for its up to $3 billion initial public offering (IPO) until towards the end of the year, IFR reported on Thursday
The filing, previously expected in September or October, is being delayed because Vodafone wants to wait for new rival Reliance Industries to launch its telecoms services, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, cited a source as saying.
A Vodafone Group spokesman could not immediately be reached for a comment.
The IPO, expected to raise between 133 billion rupees and 200 billion rupees ($2-$3 billion), could potentially surpass a 155-billion rupees IPO by state-run Coal India in 2010 to become India's biggest IPO.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Kotak and UBS are joint global coordinators and the bookrunners with Axis, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ICICI Securities and JM Financial for the planned Vodafone IPO, according to IFR.
($1 = 67.0450 Indian rupees) (Writing by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Mark Potter)
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/DUBAI, Jan 24 Oil and gas company Saudi Aramco has invited banks to pitch for an advisory position on what is expected to be the world's biggest initial public offering, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
MOSCOW, Jan 24 Russian consumer lender TCS Group is considering holding a secondary public offering (SPO) of its shares in the coming months, three financial market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.