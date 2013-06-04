Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
NEW DELHI, June 4 India's cabinet on Tuesday approved the start of a conciliation process with Vodafone Group Plc, a government minister said, in a dispute over more than $2 billion in taxes stemming from its 2007 acquisition of mobile phone assets in India.
Last year, the country's Supreme Court ruled in Vodafone's favour, saying that the UK telecoms carrier was not liable to pay any tax over the acquisition.
But the Indian government later in the year changed the rules to enable it to make retroactive tax claims on already-concluded deals, drawing criticism from global business groups.
Vodafone and Indian authorities have been in talks for months over the tax dispute, and Indian Finance Minister P. Chidambaram has said he is confident of a resolution.
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)