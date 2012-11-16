DUBLIN Nov 16 British mobile operator Vodafone has paid 161 million euros ($206 million) for fourth-generation spectrum in Ireland which will enable it to offer faster services in the country, it said on Friday.

Ireland said the auction of 4G licences would raise 855 million euros ($1.1 billion) over their life, including annual usage fees, a welcome boost to the country's struggling finances.

Mobile operators Eircom-owned Meteor Mobile, Hutchison Whampoa's Three, Telefonica Ireland and Vodafone Ireland secured the licences, which will run until 2030.

Both Meteor and Vodafone were awarded 12 packages of spectrum, with Meteor paying 145 million euros, while Telefonica paid 125 million for 10 packages.

Three, which paid 51 million euros for 8 packages, said it did not need as many packages to serve its customers because it is not supporting old 2G technology.