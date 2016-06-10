FRANKFURT, June 10 A German court has handed a victory to hedge fund Elliott in an ongoing battle about the price Vodafone paid for Kabel Deutschland by ordering another audit of the value of the Germany's largest cable group.

Vodafone secured just over three quarters of shares in Kabel Deutschland with a 84.50 euro ($95.51) per share, or 7.7 billion euro, takeover offer in 2013 as it was seeking to expand its offering of television and fixed-line services in Germany.

But U.S. hedge fund Elliott, which holds 14.4 percent of Kabel Deutschland shares, filed a legal suit in 2014 demanding higher compensation for minority shareholders in a squeeze-out.

The Munich regional court on Thursday called for a new audit on the value of Kabel Deutschland and on whether Kabel Deutschland managers violated their duties and German law before and after the takeover.

Vodafone said it had no immediate comment. ($1 = 0.8847 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Joern Poltz; Writing by Harro Ten Wolde; Editing by Victoria Bryan)