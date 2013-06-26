BONN, Germany, June 26 The German cartel office said it would have to examine very closely further consolidation plans in the country's cable market, which is currently witnessing a takeover battle for Kabel Deutschland.

The 3.16 billion euro ($4.13 billion) takeover of smaller peer Kabel BW by Liberty Global was approved in 2011 only under far-reaching remedies, Andreas Mundt, head of the watchdog, said at a press conference on Wednesday.

On Monday Vodafone agreed to buy Germany's largest cable operator Kabel Deutschland for 7.7 billion euros, beating Liberty Global, which could still return with a higher bid.

A spokesman for the cartel office had said on Monday the German watchdog would likely be responsible for examining the deal between Vodafone and Kabel Deutschland.