UPDATE 1-Net1 UEPS to buy 15 pct stake in South Africa's Cell C
JOHANNESBURG, March 1 Net1 UEPS Technologies will pay 2 billion rand ($150 million) for a 15 percent stake in South Africa's Cell C, it said on Wednesday.
BONN, Germany, June 26 The German cartel office said it would have to examine very closely further consolidation plans in the country's cable market, which is currently witnessing a takeover battle for Kabel Deutschland.
The 3.16 billion euro ($4.13 billion) takeover of smaller peer Kabel BW by Liberty Global was approved in 2011 only under far-reaching remedies, Andreas Mundt, head of the watchdog, said at a press conference on Wednesday.
On Monday Vodafone agreed to buy Germany's largest cable operator Kabel Deutschland for 7.7 billion euros, beating Liberty Global, which could still return with a higher bid.
A spokesman for the cartel office had said on Monday the German watchdog would likely be responsible for examining the deal between Vodafone and Kabel Deutschland.
WASHINGTON, March 1 The Security and Exchanges Commission said on Wednesday it froze assets of traders using brokerage accounts in London and Singapore to obtain more than $3.6 million in possibly illegal profits before the announcement that SoftBank Group Corp agreed to acquire Fortress Investment Group.
BRUSSELS, March 1 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: