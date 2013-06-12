Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
FRANKFURT, June 12 Kabel Deutschland, Germany's biggest cable company, said on Wednesday it received a preliminary approach by Vodafone Group regarding a possible offer for the company.
"There is no certainty that any offer will ultimately be made nor as to the terms on which any such offer might be made," the company said in a statement.
Vodafone had said earlier on Wednesday that it had made an approach to buy Kabel Deutschland in what could be its largest deal since 2007 and mark a departure from its roots as a pure mobile operator.
BERLIN, March 4 Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
ATHENS, March 4 A 7.9 billion euro plan to turn a derelict former Athens airport into one of Europe's biggest coastal resorts, included in Greece's latest international bailout, will go ahead despite recent delays, a senior privatisation agency official said on Saturday.