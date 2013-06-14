FRANKFURT, June 14 British mobile firm Vodafone is considering raising its offer for Kabel Deutschland after an initial 7.2 billion euro ($9.6 billion) bid was knocked back by Germany's biggest cable operator, one person close to the matter said.

'The offer could come as soon as next week," the person said on Friday.

Vodafone declined to comment.

Vodafone sent a letter to Kabel Deutschland last week announcing its interest and indicating a price of 81 euros per share, three people familiar with the matter have told Reuters.