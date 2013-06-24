FRANKFURT, June 24 Kabel Deutschland's management said on Monday said it intended to recommend the Vodafone takeover offer to its shareholders.

"The Management Board of Kabel Deutschland Holding AG considers the price proposed by Vodafone attractive for shareholders and intends to recommend the offer," the company said in a statement.

"In the Management Board's opinion the offer adequately reflects both the strategic value of Kabel Deutschland to Vodafone and the company's growth prospects," it added.