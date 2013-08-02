FRANKFURT Aug 2 The supervisory and management boards of Kabel Deutschland have formally recommended a 7.7 billion euro ($10.2 billion) bid from Vodafone, they said in a statement on Friday.

"The management and supervisory boards believe the value of 87 euros per share is fair from a financial viewpoint," they said.

Vodafone in June agreed to buy Germany's largest cable operator to help defend against mounting competition in its most important market.