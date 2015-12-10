Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
AMSTERDAM Dec 10 Vodafone said on Thursday it had filed suit against KPN seeking 115 million euros ($126 million) in damages from the former Dutch telecoms monopoly.
Vodafone said in a statement that its rollout of a combined package including television services in the Netherlands had been delayed by three years as KPN failed to make its networks available.
KPN could not be reached for immediate comment. A company representative was quoted in Dutch newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad as saying Vodafone's claims are not accurate.
($1 = 0.9101 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order