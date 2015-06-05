LONDON, June 5 Vodafone, the world's
second-biggest mobile operator, said it was considering an
exchange of selected assets with Liberty Global,
putting an end to speculation that a merger between the two
companies was on the cards.
Vodafone has long been linked with a purchase or tie-up with
Liberty, Europe's largest cable operator, as the market
increasingly moves towards the combination of mobile services
with fixed-line broadband.
The British company said on Friday that it was in early
stage talks with Liberty regarding a possible exchange of
"selected assets", putting out a statement following a media
report on Thursday that the two companies were looking at
merging.
"There is no certainty that any transaction will be agreed,
nor is there certainty with respect to which assets will
ultimately be involved," Vodafone said in its statement.
"Vodafone is not in discussions with Liberty Global
concerning a combination of the two companies," it added.
(Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by James Davey)