LONDON, Sept 15 Cable operator Liberty Global
and mobile phone group Vodafone have not
worked out how to progress with an exchange of assets, months
after they said they were in talks, Liberty's Chairman John
Malone told Bloomberg.
"Conceptually there could be some real value created but
realistically we haven't been able to figure out a way to do
that that's mutually successful," he said in an interview
published on Tuesday.
"That doesn't mean that we won't find a solution, nor does
it imply that we will."
Vodafone, the world's second biggest mobile operator, said
in June it was in early talks about exchanging selected assets
with Liberty, Europe's biggest cable company.
An exchange, for example in Britain or Germany where they
are both present, would enable the groups to sell the packages
of mobile, fixed-line, broadband and television services
increasingly offered by rivals.
Shares in Vodafone, which have fallen 13 percent since it
said it was in talks in June, were trading down 1 percent at 219
pence at 1527 GMT.
Shares in Liberty Global were trading down 0.5 percent at
$46.61.
