LONDON, Sept 29 David Nish, former chief executive of asset manager and insurer Standard Life, will become a non-executive director of Vodafone from Jan 2016, Vodafone said on Tuesday.

Nish resigned in August from Standard Life, where he had been chief executive for more than five years.

Nish is also a non-executive director of the UK Green Investment Bank, Vodafone said in a statement.

