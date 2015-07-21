Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
LONDON, July 21 Vodafone said the bosses of its four biggest European markets would report directly to chief Vittorio Colao to speed up decision making in fast-changing markets, after it decided to scrap its European regional management structure.
Vodafone said in a statement on Tuesday that its European regional head Philipp Hamm would leave in October.
Hannes Ametsreiter in Germany, Aldo Bisio in Italy, Jeroen Hoencamp in the UK and Antonio Coimbra in Spain will become members of the group's executive committee, the mobile phone operator said.
The chief executive of Vodafone Netherlands, Rob Shuter, will also join the committee and will assume additional leadership responsibilities for Vodafone's smaller European markets, the company said. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order