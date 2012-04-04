AMSTERDAM, April 4 Vodafone Group Plc
said its telecoms service in the Dutch market, where it competes
with incumbent KPN and Deutsche Telekom AG,
was disrupted by a fire in Rotterdam affecting customers in the
west of the country.
Vodafone, which has about 5 million subscribers in the
Netherlands, said in a statement that the telephone text
messages, voice and data traffic for about 10 to 15 percent of
its Dutch customers were still affected by the outage by late
afternoon.
The fire broke out at about 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning near
Vodafone's central network and took several hours to extinguish.
KPN is the dominant provider of telecoms services in the
Netherlands, where it has about 45 percent of the mobile market
and over 45 percent of the fixed line business.
(Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)