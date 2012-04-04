AMSTERDAM, April 4 Vodafone Group Plc said its telecoms service in the Dutch market, where it competes with incumbent KPN and Deutsche Telekom AG, was disrupted by a fire in Rotterdam affecting customers in the west of the country.

Vodafone, which has about 5 million subscribers in the Netherlands, said in a statement that the telephone text messages, voice and data traffic for about 10 to 15 percent of its Dutch customers were still affected by the outage by late afternoon.

The fire broke out at about 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning near Vodafone's central network and took several hours to extinguish.

KPN is the dominant provider of telecoms services in the Netherlands, where it has about 45 percent of the mobile market and over 45 percent of the fixed line business. (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)