By Kate Holton
| BARCELONA
BARCELONA Feb 27 Mobile operator Vodafone
has offered to join forces with rival firms to share the
30 billion euro ($40 billion) bill to build out new superfast
fibre networks in Europe, in a sign of the increasing demands
being placed on operators.
Chief executive Vittorio Colao said he had approached rivals
in Germany, Spain and Italy to consider co-investing in new
networks to meet the insatiable demand for faster speeds at a
time when consumers are not willing to pay a huge premium.
"So far, we have not succeeded in convincing them that this
is a good idea but we are keen on doing it," Colao said on
Monday at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
"If times are tough and there is not enough money, we should
probably go into a co-investment situation and have open
co-invested infrastructure," he said.
European operators such as Vodafone and Telecom Italia
used the first day of the annual industry gathering to
warn regulators that they would struggle to invest in networks
if they did not see some reduction in the regulatory burden
being placed on their business models.
At the heart of the problem is the continued reduction in so
called mobile termination rates, a fee operators charge each
other to connect calls, which has been slowly eroded by the
European Commission.
Fees for making calls when abroad are also coming down while
operators are having to bid aggressively in spectrum auctions to
meet the demand from consumers for fast networks to support
video and gaming on smartphones, laptops and tablets.
Using Britain as an example, Colao said earning margins for
the operators were around 18-24 percent.
"Take out investment, take out taxes and a bit of working
capital and there is not much left. With 200 percent growth in
traffic from smartphones, sooner or later we will hit an
investment issue. Is the market profitable enough to continue to
reinvest?"
Many of Europe's largest operators have launched mobile
network sharing deals in recent years but Colao said the
suggestion of sharing the build-out of a fixed network appeared
to be a step too far for his rivals.
The European Commission and individual governments are keen
for operators to build out faster networks as they believe it
can boost economic productivity.
Colao said he estimated the European industry would need to
spend around 30 billion euros to build out new LTE networks to
give operators the opportunity to charge higher prices for
consumers.
Such co-investment deals have already been put in place in
France. In Italy and Spain, however, the incumbents are for now
focusing on paying down debt.
Vodafone mostly takes fixed-line products in Italy and Spain
from the incumbents on a wholesale basis.
($1 = 0.7466 euro)