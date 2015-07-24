LONDON, July 24 Vodafone reported an acceleration in its main quarterly sales growth on Friday as a cable TV acquisition in its biggest market Germany lifted sales and consolidated the overall return to growth for the British firm.

The world's second-largest mobile operator said first-quarter organic service revenue grew 0.8 percent, ahead of the 0.1 percent it recorded in the fourth quarter and better than most analysts had expected.

"Our emerging markets have maintained their strong momentum and more of our European businesses are returning to growth, as customer demand for 4G and data takes off," Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said.

The group reiterated its outlook for the full year.

