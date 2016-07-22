LONDON, July 22 Vodafone reported a
better-than-expected 2.2 percent rise in first-quarter organic
service revenue, marking an eighth consecutive quarterly rise in
its main growth measure, aided by a strong performance in Spain
and Germany.
The world's second-largest mobile operator confirmed its
outlook for the full year on Friday, saying its European markets
- which only returned to growth in the final quarter of
2015/2016 - were stable, with growth of 0.3 percent despite the
impact of cuts in roaming charges.
Analysts had predicted a flat result in Europe.
Faster growing markets in Africa, Middle East and
Asia-Pacific grew by 7.7 percent, beating analyst forecasts of a
7 percent rise.
