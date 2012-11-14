* Management deal extended to 2018
* Vodafone Qatar Q2 net loss widens to 121.7 mln riyals
* Q2 revenue 345.5 mln riyals vs 299.7 mln riyals a yr ago
* Capital expenditure rises ahead fixed line services launch
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, Nov 14 Vodafone Group has
extended a contract to manage loss-making affiliate Vodafone
Qatar until 2018 and will take a smaller percentage of
its revenues under the new terms.
Vodafone, which owns 23 percent of Vodafone Qatar, took over
managing it in June 2008 for an initial period of five years.
"The new agreement sees the fee payable to Vodafone reduced
(as a percentage of revenue) to reflect the increased scale of
the business and the transition to a fixed and mobile
operation," the companies said in a joint statement on
Wednesday.
Previously, Vodafone Qatar paid 5 percent of its revenue in
management fees, but this has been cut to a maximum of 3.5
percent.
Vodafone Qatar also published second quarter results, in
which the mobile phone company reported a second-quarter net
loss of 121.7 million riyals for the three months to Sept. 30,
according to Reuters' calculations.
That compares with a loss of 115 million riyals ($31.58
million) in the year-earlier period. The company's financial
year starts on April 1.
Vodafone Qatar, which ended Qatar Telecom's (Qtel)
domestic monopoly in 2009, has yet to make a quarterly net
profit.
Second-quarter revenue rose to 345.5 million riyals, from
299.7 million riyals a year ago.
Capital expenditure in the six months to Sept. 30 rose 20
percent to 146 million riyals ahead of the company's launch of
fixed line services later in the financial year.
Vodafone Qatar began post-paid contract services in June,
which the operator hopes will help woo subscribers from Qtel and
improve margins. Customers on post-paid phone contracts are
typically wealthier and spend more on telecoms as well as being
less likely to switch operators.
Vodafone Qatar had 936,300 mobile customers as of Sept. 30,
up 7 percent from the previous quarter, giving it a 30.5 market
share.
Average revenue per user (ARPU), a key indicator for
telecoms companies, was 118 riyals in the six months to Sept.
30, up 7 percent year-on-year.