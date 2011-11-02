UPDATE 3-Shareholders revolt over Thomas Cook pay as cautious outlook hits shares
* Over 20 pct of shareholders vote again directors' remuneration
* Q2 net loss 115 mln riyals versus 164 mln riyals a year ago
* Q2 EBITDA 34.3 mln riyals
* Shares trading at 25 percent discount to IPO price (Adds details, CEO quotes, quarterly loss)
By Regan Doherty and Matt Smith
DOHA/DUBAI, NOV 2 - Vodafone Qatar (Qtel) on Wednesday reported a narrower second-quarter net loss, in line with estimates, as the telecom operator's revenue rose by nearly half, while its chief executive is betting on a 2013 dividend to help lift its sagging share price.
The company, an affiliate of London-listed Vodafone , now posts a positive quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBIDTA), but investors appear to remain unimpressed, with the shares down by a quarter from the company's 2009 initial public offering.
Vodafone Qatar has yet to make a quarterly net profit since ending Qatar Telecom's (Qtel) domestic monopoly in 2009.
"We think the share price will move forward," newly-installed CEO Richard Daly told reporters at a press conference. "The dividend issuance should help with that."
At the same event, Chief Financial Officer John Tombleson also reiterated Vodafone Qatar planned to pay a dividend in 2013. He had told analysts in May, when he was acting CEO, that this might be pushed back a year.
Vodafone Qatar made a net loss of 115 million riyals in the second quarter, according to Reuters calculations. This compares with a loss of 164 million riyals in the same period a year ago. The company's financial year starts on April 1.
Two analysts polled by Reuters forecast the firm would post a quarterly loss of between 105 million and 125 million riyals.
Vodafone Qatar's quarterly revenue was 300 million riyals, up from 210 million riyals a year earlier, while it claimed a 25 percent revenue share of Qatar's mobile market.
The firm's capital expenditure will stabilise at 10 percent of revenue from 2015, Daly said, adding his priorities included introducing post-paid contracts for mobile customers. At present, customers are on pay-as-you-go tariffs.
Daly added the company had no plans to launch 4G or LTE (long-term evolution) high-speed networks, but would start fixed line services in 2012.
Vodafone's second-quarter EBITDA was 34.3 million riyals.
* Over 20 pct of shareholders vote again directors' remuneration
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 German industrial group Thyssenkrupp is watching the new administration of U.S. President Donald Trump carefully to decide whether to make further investments in two automotive components plants in Mexico, its chief executive said.
LONDON, Feb 9 More than 20 percent of shareholders in tour operator Thomas Cook voted against the board's planned pay awards for directors on Thursday, including one of its top shareholders.