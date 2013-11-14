DUBAI Nov 14 Vodafone Qatar, an affiliate of Vodafone Group, reported a narrowing second-quarter loss in line with analysts' estimates on Thursday.

Vodafone, which ended Ooredoo's domestic monopoly in 2009, made a net loss of 75 million riyals ($20.60 million)in the three months to Sept. 30, according to Reuters calculation. That compares with a loss of 121.7 million riyals in the year-earlier period. The firm's financial year starts on April 1.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Vodafone Qatar would make a quarterly loss of 75.8 million riyals.