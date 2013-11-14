Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees slower sales, warns on taxes
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
DUBAI Nov 14 Vodafone Qatar, an affiliate of Vodafone Group, reported a narrowing second-quarter loss in line with analysts' estimates on Thursday.
Vodafone, which ended Ooredoo's domestic monopoly in 2009, made a net loss of 75 million riyals ($20.60 million)in the three months to Sept. 30, according to Reuters calculation. That compares with a loss of 121.7 million riyals in the year-earlier period. The firm's financial year starts on April 1.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Vodafone Qatar would make a quarterly loss of 75.8 million riyals.
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
* CEO Stuart Vann says "not willing to chase rates down" in home insurance on price comparison websites.
LONDON, March 10 British annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 58 percent rise in 2016 operating profit to 164 million pounds ($199.34 million) on Friday, the first results since the company was formed through the merger of two rival insurers.