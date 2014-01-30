Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees slower sales, warns on taxes
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
* Q3 net loss 53.2 mln riyals vs 87.1 mln riyals loss -Reuters
* Nine-month revenue 1.43 bln riyals, up 31 pct
* Customer base up 27 pct as of Dec 31
DUBAI, Jan 30 Vodafone Qatar, an affiliate of Vodafone Group, reported a narrowing third-quarter loss on Thursday, Reuters calculations show, helped by a growth in its customer base.
Vodafone, which ended Ooredoo's domestic monopoly in 2009, made a net loss of 53.2 million riyals ($14.61 million)in the three months to Dec. 31, Reuters calculated based on nine-month figures provided by the company. That compares with a loss of 87.1 million riyals in the prior-year period. The operator's financial year starts April 1.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Vodafone Qatar would make a quarterly loss of 72.7 million riyals.
The company reported a nine-month net loss of 213 million riyals compared with a loss of 325 million riyals in the prior-year period.
Vodafone Qatar - 23 percent owned by parent Vodafone - had 1.27 million mobile customers as of Dec. 31, up 27 percent from a year earlier.
Total revenue for the nine months to Dec 31 was 1.43 billion riyals, a 31 percent growth over the same period last year, the company statement said.
The nine-month average revenue per user (ARPU), a key industry metric, was 125 riyals, up 3.6 percent year-on-year.
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
* CEO Stuart Vann says "not willing to chase rates down" in home insurance on price comparison websites.
LONDON, March 10 British annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 58 percent rise in 2016 operating profit to 164 million pounds ($199.34 million) on Friday, the first results since the company was formed through the merger of two rival insurers.