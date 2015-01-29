DUBAI Jan 29 Vodafone Qatar, an
affiliate of Vodafone Group, reported a widening
third-quarter loss on Thursday as competition in the
pay-as-you-go mobile sector intensified.
Vodafone, which ended state-controlled Ooredoo's
domestic monopoly in 2009, made a net loss of 68.8 million
riyals ($18.9 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, according
to Reuters calculations based on company statements.
That compares with a loss of 53.3 million riyals in the
prior-year period. The operator's financial year starts on April
1.
Beltone Financial forecast Vodafone Qatar would make a
quarterly loss of 47.2 million riyals.
Vodafone Qatar -- 23 percent owned by parent Vodafone and 22
percent by a Qatar government-linked fund -- made a loss of
149.8 mln riyals in the nine months to Dec. 31, versus a loss of
213.2 million riyals in the prior-year period, according to a
statement to Doha's bourse.
"The Qatari telecom market has witnessed some major changes
in the period, in particular the prepaid (pay-as-you-go) segment
due to extremely competitive pressure on prices," chairman
Khalid bin Thani al-Thani said in the statement.
"We intend to invest heavily in our network over the next
few months."
($1 = 3.6412 Qatar riyals)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)