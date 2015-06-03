* Q4 net loss 66 mln riyals vs 33 mln riyals year earlier
* 2014-15 net loss 216 mln riyals vs 246 mln riyals
(Adds details)
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, June 3 Vodafone Qatar reported
a wider fourth-quarter loss on Wednesday, despite expanding its
customer base, as its capital expenditure doubled.
The telecoms operator, an affiliate of Britain's Vodafone
Group, made a net loss of 66 million riyals ($18.1
million) in the three months to March 31, according to Reuters
calculations based on company statements.
That compares with a loss of 33 million riyals in the same
period a year earlier for the company, which ended Qatar
state-controlled Ooredoo's domestic monopoly in 2009.
Its financial year starts on April 1.
Beltone Financial had forecast Vodafone Qatar would make a
quarterly loss of 70 million riyals.
The operator's fourth-quarter capital expenditure was 283
million riyals, Reuters calculated based on the company's
financial statements, up from 142 million riyals a year earlier.
Quarterly revenue rose 4 percent over the same period to 571
million riyals.
The company had 1.44 million subscribers as of March 31, up
9 percent year-on-year.
Vodafone Qatar, 23 percent owned by parent Vodafone and 22
percent owned by a Qatar government-linked fund, made a loss of
216 million riyals in the 12 months to March 31, versus a loss
of 246 million riyals in the same period a year before,
according to a statement to Doha's bourse.
It has proposed paying a dividend of 0.21 riyals per share
for the full financial year.
(Editing by Pravin Char)