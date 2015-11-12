DUBAI Nov 12 Vodafone Qatar, an affiliate of Vodafone Group, reported a widening second-quarter loss on Thursday as its revenue fell.

The operator made a net loss of 113.6 million riyals ($31.20 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, Reuters calculated based on its half-year financial statement.

That compares with a loss of 53.5 million riyals in the prior-year period, according to Reuters calculations. Vodafone Qatar's financial year starts on April 1.

Two analysts had forecast Vodafone Qatar would make a quarterly loss of between 90.0 million riyals and 102.2 million riyals.

Vodafone Qatar has yet to make a quarterly net profit since ending state-controlled Ooredoo's domestic monopoly in 2009.

Vodafone Qatar's losses had been consistently diminishing, but that trajectory has faltered of late. Its losses have now widened for four straight quarters, year-on-year; a trend chief executive Kyle Whitehill told Reuters in September was due to a "significant slowdown in the market in terms of growth".

Vodafone Qatar generated revenue of 528.1 million riyals in its second quarter, versus 559.2 million riyals in the prior-year period, according to Reuters calculations.

