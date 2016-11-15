Irish fin min says AIB share sale likely in May or June
DUBLIN, Jan 26 Ireland will likely sell a 25 percent stake in state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) in May or June, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.
LONDON Nov 15 British mobile operator Vodafone will not launch the highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of its Indian unit before March next year, it said on Tuesday.
Vodafone India, the No.2 mobile phone carrier by market share and revenue, and other players in India's crowded telecoms market have been impacted by the entry of Reliance Jio, a new telecoms venture controlled by India's richest man Mukesh Ambani.
Vodafone said on Tuesday it intended to proceed with the IPO as soon as market conditions allow. "We do not expect this to take place during the current financial year," it said.
The IPO is expected to raise between 133 billion rupees and 200 billion rupees ($2-$3 billion).
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/DUBAI, Jan 24 Oil and gas company Saudi Aramco has invited banks to pitch for an advisory position on what is expected to be the world's biggest initial public offering, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
MOSCOW, Jan 24 Russian consumer lender TCS Group is considering holding a secondary public offering (SPO) of its shares in the coming months, three financial market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.