By Sinead Cruise and Chris Vellacott
LONDON, Aug 30 Top investors in Vodafone Group
are set to clash over what the company should do with
perhaps as much as $130 billion in proceeds from the sale of its
stake in Verizon Wireless, which is expected to be announced
imminently.
Vodafone shareholders contacted by Reuters as talks
continued between the British firm and Verizon Communications
were split between those wanting to see the cash returned
as dividends and those wanting the firm to invest it.
Verizon is close to buying the 45 percent stake in the joint
venture Verizon Wireless from Vodafone, according to
sources.
While some investors relish the idea of a special dividend
and buyback spree, others say Vodafone is selling its best asset
and must reinvest much of the proceeds in the company's future
to avoid reliance on low-growth European markets.
Vodafone's 12-month dividend yield stands at 5.5 percent
compared with an average of 5.1 percent for its European and UK
peer group, according to Thomson Reuters data.
A lucrative sale of its Verizon stake would free up cash to
invest in new infrastructure or to acquire smaller players to
diversify and offset a squeeze on revenues in the mobile phone
market, where competition is strong and prices are declining.
"You only want a deal done if they are going to do something
with it," said a fund manager at one of Vodafone's 10 largest
shareholders, who declined to be named.
"The worst-case scenario is that Vodafone takes the money
and just hands it all back to shareholders. Then you are left
with a weird company that isn't really doing anything."
CHANGING TACK
Vodafone has increasingly diversified from its "pure play"
mobile strategy in the last 18 months, buying British fixed-line
operator Cable & Wireless Worldwide for $1.6 billion last year
and German cable operator Kabel Deutschland for $10 billion in
June, its largest deal for six years.
It is also building a 1 billion euro fibre-optic network in
Spain with France's Orange. Analysts have said
fixed-line assets in Spain such as ONO or Italian broadband
specialist Fastweb, which is owned by Swisscom, could
be next on its shopping list.
Investors said Vodafone needed to make quick progress on
this strategic shift or run the risk of becoming commercially
obsolete in a market where many peers are selling packages that
combine cable or satellite television, fixed-line services,
broadband Internet and mobile phone deals.
"The problem for Vodafone is that they have no
infrastructure to be able to offer this quad play ... Pure
mobile phone operators are struggling; they have to keep cutting
their prices to stay in line with players who can fall back on
rising revenues from broadband," the top 10 investor said.
DEBT REPAYMENT
Even some of the company's debtholders, who typically call
for conservative use of sale proceeds to pay down debt, suggest
some acquisitions might be beneficial for the long-term
financial stability of the firm.
Vodafone's net debt is twice its 2013 earnings, according to
Thomson Reuters data, in line with the industry median. Its debt
is rated A- by ratings agencies Fitch and S&P.
"From a bondholder's perspective, we'd always prefer actions
that boost creditworthiness," said Matt Eagan, co-manager of the
$22 billion Loomis Sayles Bond Fund and a Vodafone bondholder.
"That would could come from debt reduction in the case of
Vodafone. However, I'm not opposed to acquisitions to the extent
they boost the firm's business position. Consolidation in this
industry has generally been positive from a credit standpoint."
But a second of Vodafone's 10 largest shareholders said he
thought investors would want most of the proceeds from a stake
sale returned to them as a condition of approving any proposal.
His sentiments echoed those of a third investor among
Vodafone's 30 largest shareholders, who said he feared the firm
was already too far behind rivals who have the infrastructure in
place to offer the combined packages, and the chances of
overpaying for assets to catch up with them was too high.
Assuming Vodafone receives $116-132 billion of proceeds from
the sale, analysts at Citi said on Friday it could distribute
$40 billion in cash and Verizon common stock valued at around
$26-34 billion to shareholders. That would equate to a cash
distribution of 52 pence a share.
The analysts expect Vodafone to pay around $5 billion in
tax, keep $15 billion to reduce debt and retain $30-38 billion
in deferred proceeds.
That plan could prove unpopular among some investors.
"We would want as much cash back as possible. I appreciate
they have to invest in the core of what will be left post the
Verizon disposal, but I think a lot of people once they have
their money back will look to exit the equity."
"Look at this another way: people who dispose of assets tend
to drive their share price up. People who acquire assets, tend
to drive their share price down," the investor said.
However, Vodafone should have enough money to appease both
camps, a third fund manager at a top 10 shareholder said.
"Any (acquisition) by Vodafone is going to be in the
low-single-digit billions, which in the context of $110 or $120
billion of proceeds, it's a small proportion ... you can give at
least half of the cash back, have a bit of a war chest and
strengthen your balance sheet," the investor said.