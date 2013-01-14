MADRID Jan 14 Vodafone may slash its
workforce in Spain by up to a quarter as it fights an escalating
price war in a shrinking market while the country goes through
its worst economic crisis in decades.
The British company wrote down the value of its businesses
in Spain and Italy by 5.9 billion pounds ($9.5 billion) in
November. The firm said service revenue in Spain declined 11
percent year-on-year in the six months to end-Sept, due to
macroeconomic weakness and high unemployment.
Vodafone did not give details of how many workers could be
dismissed. It will begin negotiations with labour unions on
Tuesday.
A union source said Vodafone could cut around a quarter of
Vodafone's 4,300-strong workforce, although the company has not
given any official figures to unions.
"We managed to avoid lay-offs last year by agreeing to work
suspensions and salary cuts, but now everything is pointing to
them wanting to fire close to 1,000 workers," the union source
said.
A price war has heated up between mobile operators in Spain
in recent months, as cash-strapped customers ditch their mobile
phones in record numbers and some switch to cheaper virtual
operators.
Biggest players Telefonica and Vodafone
have fared worst from the trend. Vodafone lost 278,000 mobile
customers in October.
Former monopoly Telefonica said in 2011 it would cut 6,500
jobs from its domestic workforce over three years.
Many companies in Spain are laying off workers to save costs
as consumer confidence plummets, drying up profits in the
country, where one in four of the workforce is jobless.
Airline Iberia is currently locked in negotiations with
unions over plans to cut 4,500 jobs.