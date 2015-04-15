UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
April 15 Vodafone Group Plc Spanish CEO Antonio Coimbra:
* Says expects the group's revenues in the country to improve in 2015 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.