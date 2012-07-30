MADRID, July 30 Vodafone's Spanish
division is bringing back cut-price smartphones for new
customers for a limited time, the firm said on Monday, prompted
by a mass client exodus in recent months after scrapping handset
subsidies in the recession-hit country.
"We always launch new promotions during summertime and this
year we have decided to include the cost of the phone in the
tariff, but the promotion is only temporary, until Sept. 15," a
Vodafone spokesman said.
Vodafone and Telefonica, with almost 70 percent
market share between them, have suffered huge drops in client
numbers since they decided to use Spain as a dry run for a new
business model that cuts subsidies for smartphones.
Vodafone has lost over 600,000 mobile clients since April,
when it stopped slashing prices on smartphones, while
Telefonica's Movistar lost 572,000 in April and May, according
to data from Spain's telecoms regulator.
The firms have felt the heat from France Telecom's Orange
, which decided not to follow the market leaders in
cutting subsidies and has attracted new customers, with 23,000
new clients signing up in May.
A Telefonica source said the company would not follow
Vodafone's lead and subsidise smartphones, but Telefonica does
have an offer in place designed to stop Orange sapping too much
of its market share.
"We have a promotion in place for Orange clients who want to
sign up with Telefonica. They get a free handset and if
necessary we will pay any penalty Orange could charge them for
changing their operator early," the source said.
(Reporting by Robert Hetz, Writing by Clare Kane; Editing by
David Cowell)