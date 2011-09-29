UPDATE 1-Water scarcity tops list of world miners' worries
* Says water scarcity a constraint to new supply (Adds comments from Goldcorp CEO)
(Adds details, quotes)
LONDON, Sept 29 - Vodafone , the world's largest mobile operator, has extended its partnership with Swisscom to better support the needs of business and international customers and to improve costs in purchasing.
Vodafone said the partnership with Switzerland's dominant phone company would enable them to jointly procure phones, network equipment, service platforms and other infrastructure.
It would also help the two companies to better support its multinational and business clients and offer improved roaming arrangements for international travellers.
"Switzerland is an important communications market and we are pleased to be extending our partnership with Swisscom, the market leader," Morten Lundal, Vodafone's Chief Commercial Officer, said in a statement.
"The agreement enhances our ability to serve our international customers headquartered in Switzerland and to continue to offer them a full range of international products and services."
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey)
* Says water scarcity a constraint to new supply (Adds comments from Goldcorp CEO)
SANTIAGO, Feb 7 Global miner BHP Billiton said on Tuesday that it plans to halt production at its Chile-based Escondida copper mine, the world's biggest, after unionized workers initiate a strike scheduled to begin on Thursday.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 7 Mexican investors say they are eager to snap up shares of Jose Cuervo in its initial public offering, thanks to the world's top tequila maker's strong dollar earnings and global demand, even though it is seen as expensive compared with larger peer Diageo.