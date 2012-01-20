UPDATE 1-S.Korea prosecutor to summon Samsung's Lee again on suspicion of bribery
* Office could decide this week whether to again seek Lee's arrest
NEW DELHI Jan 20 India will study the Supreme Court's judgment in favour of Vodafone Group Plc in a $2.2 billion tax case, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Friday.
The Supreme Court earlier on Friday ruled that the country's tax office had no jurisdiction to tax the British telecoms company's 2007 acquisition of mobile phone assets in India.
(Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Office could decide this week whether to again seek Lee's arrest
SEOUL, Feb 12 South Korea's special prosecutor said its investigation team would again summon Samsung Group scion Jay Y. Lee on Monday to question him on suspicion of bribery, as part of its investigation into a political corruption scandal.
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.