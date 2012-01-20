NEW DELHI Jan 20 India will study the Supreme Court's judgment in favour of Vodafone Group Plc in a $2.2 billion tax case, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Friday.

The Supreme Court earlier on Friday ruled that the country's tax office had no jurisdiction to tax the British telecoms company's 2007 acquisition of mobile phone assets in India.

(Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)