NEW DELHI, March 16 India's finance ministry is not looking to raise any fresh tax demand on British mobile phone group Vodafone, Finance Secretary R.S. Gujral said, after a proposal in the federal budget to amend some tax rules retrospectively from 1962 raised speculation that the $2.2 billion case could be reopened.

Vodafone in January won a five-year legal battle against India's tax office in a Supreme Court ruling, which dismissed the tax demand over the British company's acquisition of Indian mobile assets.

India's tax office last month sought a review of the court verdict. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Tony Munroe)