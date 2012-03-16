NEW DELHI, March 16 Vodafone Group Plc said on Friday it is examining a proposed retrospective change in Indian tax law, but does not believe it will have any impact on a Supreme Court verdict in January dismissing a $2.2 billion tax demand on the company by Indian tax authorities.

"We continue to have faith in the Indian judicial system," Vodafone said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, India's finance ministry proposed in the federal budget some changes in the country's tax rules retrospectively from 1962. A senior government official, however, said there was "no question" of raising any fresh tax demand on Vodafone. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon)