Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BRUSSELS, Sept 5 European Union antitrust regulators cleared on Wednesday a scheme by British mobile operators Vodafone, O2 and Everything Everywhere to set up a joint venture allowing users to make payments and purchases via their phones.
Vodafone, Telefonica's 02 and Everything Everywhere , owned by France Telecom and Deutsche Telekom, want to compete with mobile payment services from Google, Apple and Facebook.
The mobile wallet scheme lets consumers use their mobile phones for transactions, instead of having to use cash or cards. The system can also be used by retailers, banks and advertisers.
The European Commission did not set any conditions for approving the joint venture.
"As a result of its in-depth investigation, the Commission concluded that the joint venture will not likely lead to a significant impediment to effective competition in the European Economic Area," the EU antitrust watchdog said in a statement.
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)