LONDON, Sept 3 Shares in other telecoms
companies, stocks with high dividends and firms eyeing share
sales may all get a boost when UK-focused fund managers redeploy
cash from Vodafone's sale of Verizon Wireless.
Barclays, Lloyds Banking Group, BT Group
could be among the London-listed beneficiaries when
Vodafone shareholders get $84 billion from the sale of
its stake in Verizon Wireless to Verizon Communications.
The money will be paid mostly in Verizon stock, which many
managers of UK funds will sell because companies listed in the
United States are outside their investment remit.
Shares in BT Group already rose around 3 percent on Monday
in anticipation of the payout. Investors contacted by Reuters
after the terms of the sale were unveiled said many would move
the cash to other telecom stocks to maintain sector weightings.
"The money has to go somewhere. Automatically you go to the
same sector first, to maintain some sort of exposure, then it
might start to filter out," said Derek Mitchell, a senior UK
equities fund manager at Royal London Asset Management.
Another investor and Vodafone shareholder, speaking
anonymously, said Vodafone had been a popular choice among
managers focusing on income over share price growth.
Vodafone has a dividend yield of 5.3 compared with an
average of 2.56 percent among UK peers, boosted by hefty annual
payouts in special dividends from Verizon.
"Vodafone was held mostly by the boring dividend funds ...
you'll find a lot of the money goes into as many boring dividend
plays as it can find because it's going to be very difficult to
replace the specials (dividends)," the manager said.
Possible beneficiaries include big pharmaceuticals like
AstraZeneca, which pays 6.3 percent and GlaxoSmithKline
, which yields 5.05 percent, and large oil companies such
as Royal Dutch Shell and BP, which pay out 5.6
percent and 5.8 percent respectively.
Another popular destination for Vodafone money could be
state-backed lender Lloyds Banking Group, the investor
said, as speculation mounts that it could reinstate its dividend
at around 5 percent.
Vodafone payouts, expected early 2014, are likely to come
too late for a government stake sale anticipated within weeks
but the windfall should add momentum to demand for the shares
nonetheless, the investor said.
"You won't get any money until Q1 2014. But there's a lot of
money going into the bank sector. I think if Lloyds is going to
be a 5 percenter and growing very fast, that might be a big
receptor of Vodafone money," the fund manager said.
With so many fund firms set to receive a portion of the deal
proceeds, mood among managers is buoyant at the beginning of a
period of initial public offerings and share sales.
Barclays is poised to launch its 5.8 billion pounds
rights issue later this month, while the private equity owner of
estate agency Foxtons is also targeting a stock market debut
within weeks.
"There are a whole lot of IPOs out there ... and a whole lot
of other files on things that are being dusted down as bankers
consider 'let's try and get this away now, now that the market
seems to be feeling better," RLAM's Mitchell said.
However, Neil Veitch, portfolio manager at SVM Asset
Management and a Vodafone shareholder said fund firms would be
unwise to rush into big spending sprees until the deal's final
details are confirmed as investors do not yet know exactly how
much paper they will get.
It is also not clear how many investors will be forced to
sell their new U.S. stock quickly because they are limited to
holding UK or European stocks.
"The wildcard in all of this will be the potential flowback
of Verizon paper," Veitch said.
The bulk of the proceeds are likely to go to UK fund
managers. Five of Vodafone's 10 largest shareholders are UK fund
management institutions.
The biggest recipient of money for the Verizon stake will be
fund management giant BlackRock's UK arm, which holds 6.95
percent of Vodafone and is its biggest shareholder. This could
entitle it to up to $5.8 billion to be shared among its funds.
Other institutional investors awaiting large proceeds from
the sale include Scottish Widows Investment Partnership, which
has a 1.3 percent stake in Vodafone, and Standard Life
Investments with 1.1 percent.