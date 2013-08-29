Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
LONDON Aug 29 Vodafone stock hit a 12-year high on Thursday after the UK-listed telecom confirmed it was in talks to sell its 45 percent stake in a U.S. joint venture to partner Verizon Communications.
At 0711 GMT, Vodafone's stock was up 8.3 percent at 205.01 pence, off a high of 207 pence, leading risers on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which was up 0.5 percent.
Demand to trade the stock was strong after a delayed open, with volume at nearly half its 90-day daily average after less than 15 minutes trade. That compared with an average traded volume across the FTSEurofirst 300 of less than 8 percent. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Simon Jessop)
March 10 Caterpillar Inc said on Friday it was compliant with tax laws, a week after federal law enforcement officials raided three of the company's buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.
