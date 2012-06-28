XPO's revenue jumps on strong demand from ecommerce firms
Feb 21 XPO Logistics Inc reported a 10 percent jump in its quarterly revenue, driven by strong demand from ecommerce customers.
PARIS, June 28 Vodafone European head Michel Combes, who had been set to lead Vivendi's SFR telecoms unit, will no longer leave Vodafone, French financial daily Les Echos reported on Thursday, without citing sources.
A decision by Combes to stay at Vodafone would represent a major reversal for Vivendi, whose SFR unit has been struggling with intense competition.
Les Echos also confirmed a separate media report that Vivendi CEO Jean-Bernard Levy was stepping down. (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)
KADUNA, Nigeria, Feb 21 At least 14 people were killed in central Nigeria, a government spokesman said on Tuesday, in fighting over grazing land and water, piling pressure on authorities already facing an Islamist insurgency in its northeast and rebels in the oil-rich south.
MADRID, Feb 21 Spanish dock workers have called nine days of strikes to protest government plans to allow ports to hire non-unionised labour, El Pais newspaper reported on Tuesday, threatening to disrupt trade for up to three weeks from March 6.