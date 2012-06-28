PARIS, June 28 Vodafone European head Michel Combes, who had been set to lead Vivendi's SFR telecoms unit, will no longer leave Vodafone, French financial daily Les Echos reported on Thursday, without citing sources.

A decision by Combes to stay at Vodafone would represent a major reversal for Vivendi, whose SFR unit has been struggling with intense competition.

Les Echos also confirmed a separate media report that Vivendi CEO Jean-Bernard Levy was stepping down. (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)