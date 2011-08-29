* In talks with Wind Hellas over potential cooperation
* Talks in early stage, outcome uncertain
* Media reports it wants to buy Wind Hellas are wrong
FRANKFURT/ATHENS Aug 29 Telecoms giant Vodafone
said on Monday it was exploring a potential cooperation
with Wind Hellas , Greece's third-biggest telecoms
operator, in a move that could mark the start of in-market
consolidation in southern Europe.
"Vodafone Group confirms that it has entered into discussions
with Largo Limited to explore a potential business combination
between Vodafone Greece and Wind Hellas," the company said in a
statement.
"However, media reports that Vodafone Group is in discussions
to buy Wind Hellas for cash are incorrect. Discussions are at an
early stage and there is no certainty as to whether an agreement
will be reached," the statement said.
Greek newspaper Proto Thema reported without citing sources
that Vodafone was close to buying Wind Hellas for 1 billion
euros.
It said that talks between the two companies' shareholders
began 15 days ago and final details were being discussed.
More than 1,000 jobs would be cut in total and that
completion of the acquisition was expected by the end of the
year as Greek and EU regulatory approval would be required.
"Further comment will only be made once there is a
definitive outcome to the discussions," Wind Hellas said in a
statement.
Wind Hellas, formerly owned by Egyptian tycoon Naguib
Sawiris, fell in December under the control of its bondholders
after it wiped out almost 2 billion euros of its debt.
Wind is emerging under bondholder ownership from the second
debt restructuring it had in a year, hurt by a price war in
Greece's shrinking mobile phone market.
Wind, but also Vodafone, are struggling against cell phone
market leader Cosmote, a unit of former state monopoly OTE
(OTEr.AT), which is in turn controlled by Deutsche Telekom
(DTEGn.DE).
According to figures released by Greek telecoms regulator
EETT last year, Cosmote had almost half of Greece's mobile phone
market, with Vodafone and Wind distant runners-up.
Any Vodafone-Wind combination would have to get regulatory
approval since it would control more than 50 percent of the
total market.
Greece's 4 billion euro mobile telephony market was one of
the most rapidly expanding ones in the world, but it contracted
at double-digit rates in 2010, hurt by a price war between the
operators and falling use amid recession and austerity.
Greece is targeting more than 240 million euros in a sale of
mobile phone frequencies later this year. The GSM frequency
spectrum rights, currently owned by Vodafone and Wind Hellas,
are up for renewal because they expire in September 2012.
Greece plans to reallocate them for 15 years in an auction.
Telecom operators such as Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom and
France Telecom have been revamping their portfolios to focus on
markets where they can achieve scale and ahead of reinvestments
needed for their core networks.
"The obvious place for consolidation beyond Germany is
Southern Europe," Bernstein analyst Robin Bienenstock said in a
note last week.
She said that the most obvious buyer would be Vodafone but
that the British group would likely not make a move before next
year.
(Reporting By Nicola Leske and Harry Papachristou)