* In talks with Wind Hellas over potential cooperation

* Talks in early stage, outcome uncertain

* Media reports it wants to buy Wind Hellas are wrong

FRANKFURT/ATHENS Aug 29 Telecoms giant Vodafone said on Monday it was exploring a potential cooperation with Wind Hellas , Greece's third-biggest telecoms operator, in a move that could mark the start of in-market consolidation in southern Europe.

"Vodafone Group confirms that it has entered into discussions with Largo Limited to explore a potential business combination between Vodafone Greece and Wind Hellas," the company said in a statement.

"However, media reports that Vodafone Group is in discussions to buy Wind Hellas for cash are incorrect. Discussions are at an early stage and there is no certainty as to whether an agreement will be reached," the statement said.

Greek newspaper Proto Thema reported without citing sources that Vodafone was close to buying Wind Hellas for 1 billion euros.

It said that talks between the two companies' shareholders began 15 days ago and final details were being discussed.

More than 1,000 jobs would be cut in total and that completion of the acquisition was expected by the end of the year as Greek and EU regulatory approval would be required.

"Further comment will only be made once there is a definitive outcome to the discussions," Wind Hellas said in a statement.

Wind Hellas, formerly owned by Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris, fell in December under the control of its bondholders after it wiped out almost 2 billion euros of its debt.

Wind is emerging under bondholder ownership from the second debt restructuring it had in a year, hurt by a price war in Greece's shrinking mobile phone market.

Wind, but also Vodafone, are struggling against cell phone market leader Cosmote, a unit of former state monopoly OTE (OTEr.AT), which is in turn controlled by Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE).

According to figures released by Greek telecoms regulator EETT last year, Cosmote had almost half of Greece's mobile phone market, with Vodafone and Wind distant runners-up.

Any Vodafone-Wind combination would have to get regulatory approval since it would control more than 50 percent of the total market.

Greece's 4 billion euro mobile telephony market was one of the most rapidly expanding ones in the world, but it contracted at double-digit rates in 2010, hurt by a price war between the operators and falling use amid recession and austerity.

Greece is targeting more than 240 million euros in a sale of mobile phone frequencies later this year. The GSM frequency spectrum rights, currently owned by Vodafone and Wind Hellas, are up for renewal because they expire in September 2012.

Greece plans to reallocate them for 15 years in an auction.

Telecom operators such as Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom and France Telecom have been revamping their portfolios to focus on markets where they can achieve scale and ahead of reinvestments needed for their core networks.

"The obvious place for consolidation beyond Germany is Southern Europe," Bernstein analyst Robin Bienenstock said in a note last week.

She said that the most obvious buyer would be Vodafone but that the British group would likely not make a move before next year. (Reporting By Nicola Leske and Harry Papachristou)