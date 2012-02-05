LONDON Feb 5 Telecoms giant Vodafone
is set to abandon attempts to merge its Greek business
with rival Wind Hellas over concerns that the deal
would not meet EU regulations, the Financial Times reported on
Sunday.
The likelihood of being able to agree a deal that was
satisfactory for European regulators has diminished since the
plans for a merger were first explored last August, according to
one person with knowledge of the talks cited by the newspaper.
Concerns relate to setting a precedent that allows a duopoly
to exist in a European mobile market, according to the article
published on the FT's website.
A source familiar with the situation told Reuters that a
statement on the matter could come early Monday morning.
The proposed merger would give Wind, Greece's third-biggest
telecoms operator, and Vodafone close to 50 percent of the
market with about 4 million subscribers in Greece each.
Wind and Vodafone are struggling against cell phone market
leader Cosmote, a unit of former state monopoly OTE,
which has almost half of Greece's mobile phone market, with
Vodafone and Wind distant runners-up.
However, the source cited by the FT said the argument of
difficult market conditions was unlikely to be acceptable under
competition rules.
People with knowledge of the talks, cited by the FT, said
the two companies could carry on talks to share networks, which
is more likely to be permitted by European regulators and would
still allow some cost savings.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Leslie Adler)