Oct 14 Vodafone Group Plc :

* Vodafone Greece acquires new spectrum

* Vodafone Greece has acquired spectrum in 800 mhz band and 2600 mhz band following auction coordinated by EETT

* Total amount payable is eur 124.5m and spectrum licences are for 15 years.

* Vodafone will utilise spectrum acquired, along with spectrum it holds in 1800 mhz band, to expand its geographical 4G coverage