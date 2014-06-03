BRIEF-Intelligent Systems Q4 loss per share $0.01
* Intelligent systems corp qtrly total net revenue $2.3 million versus $1.3 million
June 3 Vodafone Group Plc
* Vodafone group plc partner market agreement with Rogers Comms
* Rogers becomes Vodafone's exclusive partner in Canada and two companies will explore new business opportunities as well
* Partner market agreement extends Vodafone's international experience, innovation and scale to canadian market to generate revenue opportunities, cost savings and value for both companies and their customers.
* Cellcom israel ltd says MOC approval for network sharing and hosting agreement with electra
March 17 Private equity firm KKR and Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec agreed to buy USI Insurance Services from Onex Corp in a deal valuing the insurance brokerage at $4.3 billion.