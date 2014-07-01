July 1 Vodafone Group Plc :

* Sale of stake in Vodafone Fiji

* It has sold its entire 49 pct shareholding in Vodafone Fiji limited to Fiji National Provident Fund for a cash consideration of FJ$160 mln (51 mln stg)

* Expects to continue to have a presence in Fiji through a partner market agreement