July 2 Vodafone Group Plc :

* ESB & Vodafone to invest in Irish fibre network

* ESB and Vodafone to invest 450 million euros in 100% fibre broadband network across Ireland in european first

* 50:50 joint venture will begin rolling-out new network across Ireland in coming months

* Initial phase of project is expected to be fully rolled-out by end of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: