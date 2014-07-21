Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 21 Vodafone Group Plc
* Fibre sharing agreement with portugal telecom
* Agreement, commences in december 2014 and runs for 25 years
* Agreement commences in december 2014 and runs for 25 years
* Both vodafone portugal and portugal telecom will maintain complete autonomy and flexibility in designing their respective retail offers under agreement
* Vodafone portugal and portugal telecom signed agreement to deploy and share fibre networks reaching 900,000 homes in portugal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [VOD.L PTC.LS]
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)