July 21 Vodafone Group Plc

* Fibre sharing agreement with portugal telecom

* Agreement, commences in december 2014 and runs for 25 years

* Both vodafone portugal and portugal telecom will maintain complete autonomy and flexibility in designing their respective retail offers under agreement

* Vodafone portugal and portugal telecom signed agreement to deploy and share fibre networks reaching 900,000 homes in portugal