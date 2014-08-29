Aug 29 Vodafone Group Plc :

* Offer to purchase outstanding notes

* Repurchase for cash any and all of outstanding listed notes of Nara Cable Funding Limited and of Ono Finance II Plc (together with nara cable, "issuers")

* Vheslu offered a premium over 101 pct required thereunder

* Offer complied with change of control covenant set forth in indentures

* Offer was open to all registered holders, subject to terms and conditions set forth in offer to purchase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: