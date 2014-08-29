Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 29 Vodafone Group Plc :
* Offer to purchase outstanding notes
* Repurchase for cash any and all of outstanding listed notes of Nara Cable Funding Limited and of Ono Finance II Plc (together with nara cable, "issuers")
* Vheslu offered a premium over 101 pct required thereunder
* Offer complied with change of control covenant set forth in indentures
* Offer was open to all registered holders, subject to terms and conditions set forth in offer to purchase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)