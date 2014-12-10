BRIEF-Global Sources H2 IFRS EPS $0.38
* Global sources reports second half and year-end 2016 financial results
Dec 10 Vodafone Group Plc :
* Directorate change
* Omid Kordestani has notified Vodafone of his intention to stand down as a non-executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ))
* Global sources reports second half and year-end 2016 financial results
* Five oaks investment corp. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and announces second quarter 2017 common and preferred stock dividends
CALGARY, Alberta/NEW DELHI, March 16 Indian Oil Corp became India's first refiner to buy light sweet Hibernia crude from Canada's largest oil company, doing the deal after the opening of the arbitrage for Canadian oil to flow to Asia.