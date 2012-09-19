RPT-COLUMN-Iron ore rally; a case of rational exuberance? Andy Home
The price of iron ore traded on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) rose on Tuesday for the sixth consecutive day and is now at its highest level in three years.
LEOBEN, Austria, Sept 19 Austrian steel group Voestalpine plans a bond issue soon, Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder said on Wednesday without giving financial details.
"The roadshow is under way. I think the environment is absolutely favourable, sentiment is good, so let's see what happens," he said on the sidelines of a commodities conference.
Voestalpine had floated plans this year to issue as much as 1 billion euros ($1.31 billion) in bonds, but Eder said it did not need that much money at the moment.
"The billion was a preliminary figure. You should not conclude that we would raise 1 billion in one fell swoop," he said.
($1 = 0.7658 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
The price of iron ore traded on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) rose on Tuesday for the sixth consecutive day and is now at its highest level in three years.
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn increased his holdings in Herbalife Ltd and Hertz Global Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter, and exited Voltari Corp.
CARACAS, Feb 14 Venezuelan authorities raided the Caracas offices of Odebrecht on Tuesday, as prosecutors deepened a probe into the Brazilian construction firm that has admitted paying some $98 million in bribes to obtain government contracts in Venezuela.