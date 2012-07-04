(Adds details, background)

* Orders enough to run steel plants at full capacity

* Greatest uncertainty comes from slowing growth in China

* German rail cartel fines seen at 5-10 million euros

VIENNA, July 4 Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine plans to run its plants at full capacity over the summer despite declining demand in some sectors and falling prices, Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder told shareholders on Wednesday.

"We're not thinking about reduced working hours. We will work at full strength over the summer. Even in the steel division, order intake is enough that we can maintain full capacity ," Eder said at the company's annual meeting.

Voestalpine's steel business accounts for about one-third of group sales, with the rest coming from more specialised mechanical engineering, aviation and railway sectors. It aims to reduce that to a quarter over the next five years.

Many steel producers have idled capacity, as demand for steel used in European factories and equipment has fallen as a result of the euro zone crisis, against a backdrop of already dwindling demand since the global economic crisis of 2008.

Eder said the greatest uncertainty came not from the euro zone's debt crisis but from China's declining growth outlook. "Every negative report that comes from China immediately weighs on global markets," he said.

Voestalpine is also one of 10 steel and railtrack companies being investigated in Germany for operating a cartel between 2001 and 2008, and took a charge of 205 million euros ($258 million) for this last fiscal year.

Prosecutors have said the alleged cartel may have defrauded German national rail operator Deutsche Bahn of hundreds of millions of euros.

Eder said on Wednesday that Voestalpine, which was a whistle-blower in the case, would likely be fined only 5 to 10 million euros by the authorities. It could still face a claim for damages from Deutsche Bahn.

($1 = 0.7933 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Georgina Prodhan)