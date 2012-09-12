VIENNA, Sept 12 Austrian steel group Voestalpine
will issue new shares for its employee scheme that
will increase its registered capital by 2 percent, it said on
Wednesday.
Voestalpine said the issue price for the 3.4 million new
shares would be 23.51 euros per share, the average closing price
over the past 10 sessions and below Tuesday's market close of
24.86 euros.
"The purpose of issuing the new shares is to further expand
and safeguard Voestalpine's employee shareholding scheme. The
subscription rights of all other shareholders are thus being
excluded," the company said in a statement.
The issue will raise the overall stake the foundation holds
for current and former staff to nearly 14.6 percent.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)