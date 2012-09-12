VIENNA, Sept 12 Austrian steel group Voestalpine will issue new shares for its employee scheme that will increase its registered capital by 2 percent, it said on Wednesday.

Voestalpine said the issue price for the 3.4 million new shares would be 23.51 euros per share, the average closing price over the past 10 sessions and below Tuesday's market close of 24.86 euros.

"The purpose of issuing the new shares is to further expand and safeguard Voestalpine's employee shareholding scheme. The subscription rights of all other shareholders are thus being excluded," the company said in a statement.

The issue will raise the overall stake the foundation holds for current and former staff to nearly 14.6 percent.

